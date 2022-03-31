ROBESONIA, PA. — John Eshelman, director of pretzel and snack equipment sales at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), has retired.

Mr. Eshelman has held a number of positions at RBS during his 30-year career at the company, including manager of technical service, plant manager, director of the E.I. Groff Technical Center and director of technical sales.

“John is a true team player,” said Joe Zaleski, president of RBS. “We want to thank John for his many years of service, his many contributions to the company, and his commitment to RBS and its customers. It is with many wonderful memories that we wish John all the best in a well-deserved retirement.”