LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has reached an agreement to acquire Quantum Hi-Tech Biological Co., Ltd. from ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd. for $237 million. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Guangdong, China, Quantum specializes in the research, development, production and sale of fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS).

Tate & Lyle said the acquisition of Quantum “significantly strengthens” its position as a leading global player in dietary fibers, expanding its ability to provide added-fiber solutions across a range of categories, including dairy, beverages, baked foods and nutrition. The acquisition also expands Tate & Lyle’s presence in China and Asia and extends its capabilities to create solutions across food and drink categories using its specialty ingredients portfolio.

“We are delighted to announce the agreement to acquire Quantum, a leader in prebiotic dietary fibers and a business recognized for its high-quality ingredients and solutions,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “This acquisition significantly strengthens our fortification capabilities and expands our customer offering in key food and drink categories. FOS and GOS are highly complementary to our existing fiber portfolio and will enable us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers. The acquisition is also very much in line with our purpose to support healthy living by improving gut health, and driving sugar and calorie reduction and fiber fortification for consumers across the world.”

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, at which point the management team of Quantum will join Tate & Lyle.