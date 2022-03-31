WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its March 30 Prospective Plantings report said farmers intend to plant 1,143,400 acres of sugar beets in 2022, down 16,600 acres, or 1.4%, from 1,160,000 acres planted in 2021.

Planting intentions were down 3,000 acres, or 0.7%, in top-producing Minnesota at 424,000 acres. But planted area in No. 2 North Dakota were unchanged from 2021 at 226,000 acres. Idaho growers intend to plant 170,000 acres of sugar beets, down 2,000 acres, or 1.2%, from last year. The largest decline was in Michigan at 145,000 acres, down 10,000 acres, or 6.5%, from 2021. Lower planted area also was indicated for Montana, Wyoming and Oregon. Increases were forecast for Nebraska and Colorado. Acreage was expected to be unchanged from 2021 in California and Washington.

If realized, sugar beet planted area would be the lowest since 1,133,000 acres in 2019.