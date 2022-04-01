ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Jay Cooper has been promoted to president of Northern Europe at Mondelez International, Inc., which includes the company’s operations in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. He succeeds Clive Jones, who was named president for central Europe, EU central sales and global licensing.

Mr. Cooper most recently was senior vice president of growth for Mondelez’s North America business, and earlier was president of North American Biscuits and president of Australia and New Zealand. He also has worked as senior vice president and general manager of biscuits at Kraft and vice president of marketing at The Hershey Co.

He received a master’s degree in business administration at The Ohio State University.