PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes, subsidiary of private equity firm L Catterton, is launching its newest baked snack product line: Thin and Crispy Cookies. Made with 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients, the cookies are available in chocolate chip, chocolate chip walnut and oatmeal raisin flavors. Each flavor contains 5 grams of protein per serving.

Started as a baking mix and topping company, Kodiak is expanding its baked snack selection and the cookies join other high-protein baked foods, including granola bars, graham bites and protein balls.

The cookies can be purchased at Kroger and Stop & Shop stores nationwide at the suggested retail price of $4.99.