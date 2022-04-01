NEW YORK — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Kellogg Co., ADM and PepsiCo, Inc. were among the 136 organizations recognized by the Ethisphere Institute in 2022 for their commitment to business integrity.

For 16 years, Ethisphere has released an annual list of organizations around the world that adhere to high standards of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere uses a 200-point assessment as well as documentation review and individual research on organizations to determine inclusion on the list. Categories that are evaluated include governance, leadership and reputation, culture of ethics, ethics and compliance programs and environmental and societal impact.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable and trusted to drive positive change,” said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer of Ethisphere. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance and community.”

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo earned a place on the list for the sixth consecutive year.

“Being recognized as an ethical company means much more than just complying with organizational policy and regulations,” said Daniel Servitje, chief executive officer of Grupo Bimbo. “It is about transcending in time, inspiring all our associates to proceed with integrity and, above all, with a true conviction to do and say the right things."

Ethisphere’s five evaluation categories each umbrella a broader selection of sub-categories that all factor into final scores. Some of these considerations include work culture, corporate responsibility, leadership practices and sustainable business performance, as well as a review of public reputation for acting ethically.

Kellogg, Battle Creek, Mich., was an honoree for the 14th time.

“Consumers support companies that operate with both transparency and integrity,” said Steve Cahillane, chairman and CEO of Kellogg. “At Kellogg, we work diligently to fulfill our purpose of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are proud Ethisphere recognizes this and honored to earn the trust of consumers around the world.”

ADM, Chicago, was recognized for the third consecutive year and PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, NY, was recognized for the 16th consecutive year.

The C.P. Group, Thailand; illy, Italy; and Brown-Forman, US, also made the list in the food and beverage category.