MINNEAPOLIS — SunOpta, Inc. unveiled its new headquarters and innovation center in Eden Prairie, Minn.

The 65,000-square-foot facility features a pilot plant and research development center eight times the size of its previous location. It was designed to accelerate innovation and expand co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient and branded product offerings.

The workplace will help SunOpta achieve its goal of doubling its plant-based business by 2025, said Joe Ennen, chief executive officer. The company offers a wide range of natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels.

“Our growth ambitions required this move,” Mr. Ennen said. “We’ve grown our plant-based business by more than $100 million over the last two years through a focus on innovation and new customer development, and we expect this pace of growth to continue.”

SunOpta hired Minneapolis-based firms RSP Architects and Greiner Construction to create a sustainably conscious and eco-friendly building. The facility will generate more than 30% of its electricity needs from a large solar array. Additional features include nearly 13,000 square-feet of renewable bamboo flooring, 920 LED light fixtures, six indoor trees and a living plant wall.