TORONTO — Bond Bakery Brands USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Bond Bakery Brands Ltd. (Canada), has hired Philip Shaw as president of the company. Mr. Shaw joins Bond as a baking industry veteran, having most recently worked as president of Ferment Group, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in strategic advising for bakeries and restaurants. Earlier, Mr. Shaw worked as president of Weston Growth Capital, chief executive officer of Ace Bakery, CEO of First Street Foods and both CEO and chief operating officer of La Brea Bakery.

“It is a great accomplishment for a young company such as Bond Bakery Brands to attract a talented and experienced industry veteran like Philip Shaw to our team,” said Nicolas Mulroney, co-founder, president (Canada) and CEO of Bond. “Philip brings with him a tremendous level of operational experience and an impressive track record building and growing great bakeries. We are looking to accelerate Bond’s growth into the United States and I am eager to work alongside Philip as we continue to chart an exciting course for Bond Bakery Brands.”

Bond Bakery Brands is a stakeholder-focused investment platform that works to grow baked foods companies. The company’s current portfolio is comprised of four Canadian-based bakeries, including Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd., Coco Bakery Inc. and Holy Napoli Pizza Inc.

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Nicolas and the Bond team at this exciting juncture,” Mr. Shaw said. “Bond has built a unique bakery investment platform and I am looking forward to contributing to Bond’s continued growth. I believe that Nicolas and his team are keenly focused and I am eager to contribute toward the mission of ‘Building Better Bakeries.’”