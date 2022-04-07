CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is bringing back its Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll as a Sunday “exclusive” at participating stores.

Introduced in September 2021 as a limited-time offering, the cinnamon roll is once again available on “Cinnamon Sundays” at shops, online and via delivery. The cinnamon rolls are available individually or in a special four-pack.

“Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want. And there’s no cinnamon roll better than ours; hand-cut and covered in our iconic Original Glaze.”

The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is made with yeast-raised dough rolled with cinnamon and then glazed with the chain’s signature glaze. Each roll contains 280 calories, 21 grams of sugar and 11 grams of fat