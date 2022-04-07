PENNSAUKEN, NJ — Puratos USA opened an innovation center in Issaquah, Wash., the company’s seventh in the US. The 10,000-square-foot facility includes state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated spaces for bakery, sweet goods and chocolate innovation, as well as offices and meeting rooms.

“Innovation centers are part of our DNA and one of the ways we accelerate speed to market,” said Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos US. “We’re excited to expand our footprint in the Northwest US, a vibrant hub of innovation and technology. By enabling access to the latest equipment, expertise, training and in-depth research into consumer food trends, local and regional customers can now drive innovation faster than ever.”

The center was designed with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient design to reduce its carbon footprint. Like all Puratos US sites, the building’s electricity is 100% purchased from renewable energy sources. All food waste from the space is composted and ceiling tiles are made with 68% recycled material. To support commutes and reduce traffic congestion and pollution, employees have access to electric vehicle chargers, bike storage and carpool options.

The facility coincides with the debut of Puratos’ new brand identity featuring a new logo, colors and tagline, “Food Innovation for Good.” The refreshed branding represents the company's purpose ‘to move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.’

Puratos customers got a first look at the new space during a grand opening event on March 31. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting, facility tours, equipment demonstrations, and house-made desserts and bakery samples. Attendees also heard about the latest consumer behavior trends from Taste Tomorrow, Puratos’ proprietary research program and the world’s largest ecosystem for consumer understanding in bakery, patisserie and chocolate.

“With almost 90 innovation centers worldwide and a team of 600 technical advisors, innovation centers are critical hubs that allow customers to tap into a global network of experts and trends that are driving the future of food innovation,” said Paul Bakus, president of Puratos North America.