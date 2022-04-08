LUXEMBOURG — Ferrero Group on April 8 announced it has suspended operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, following the detection of Salmonella.

Ferrero said the entire production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made at the Arlon plant has been recalled. The recall includes not only Belgium, where the chocolates were made, but also the United States and other countries in Europe where the product was distributed.

The Arlon facility accounts for approximately 7% of total volumes of Kinder products, Ferrero said. The plant will remain shuttered until it has been certified as safe by food safety authorities, the company said.

“This is the only and right decision to take to ensure the maximum level of food safety and eliminate the risk of further contamination,” Ferrero said. “We deeply regret this matter. We want to sincerely apologize to all our consumers and business partners and thank the food safety authorities for their valuable guidance.

“Food safety, quality and consumer care have been at the heart of Ferrero since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the core of what we stand for and we will take every step necessary to preserve the full trust and confidence of our consumers.”