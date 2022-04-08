TOPEKA, KAN. — Mars Wrigley has announced plans to invest $175 million in its Topeka, Kan., confectionery plant.

As part of the investment, Mars Wrigley will expand production of its Snickers products while adding Milky Way and 3 Musketeers production to the site. Mars Wrigley also makes M&M’s Peanut and Twix at the plant.

New equipment is expected to allow for greater efficiencies in the packaging process, the company said.

The expansion is expected to create an additional 100 new jobs at the Topeka plant this year.

Mars Wrigley opened the Topeka plant in 2014. At the time of its opening, it was the first new plant to be built by the company in North America in 35 years. Over the past eight years, Mars Wrigley said it has invested more than $750 million in the community.