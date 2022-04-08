LENEXA, KAN. — Travis Leonard has been named chief financial officer of Hostess Brands, Inc., effective May 11. He will succeed Mike Gernigin, who had been serving as interim CFO since November 2021 and will remain with the company as chief accounting officer.

Mr. Leonard has more than 25 years of global financial executive experience, most recently as senior vice president and CFO of the medical segment at Cardinal Health. Earlier, he was corporate treasurer at Cardinal Health. Mr. Leonard also has held finance and corporate audit roles at Cargill and various finance roles at Kraft Foods.

He received a bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in business administration at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Travis to our leadership team and grateful to Mike for stepping up to ensure continuity throughout this transition,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “Travis’ expertise will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to build a snacking powerhouse and achieve cross-channel growth. Our entire leadership team looks forward to partnering with Travis as we work to drive continued revenue growth, industry-leading margins and generate top-tier returns for our shareholders.”