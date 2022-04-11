OAK CREEK, WIS. — Garlic bread maker Furlani Foods announced it has updated the packaging of its Joseph Campione products with a co-branded design “that serves to enhance shelf impact and portray that Joseph Campione is part of the Furlani family.”

According to Furlani, the new packaging features an injection of color, fresh photography and relevant callouts that serve to heighten appetite appeal and promote convenience of use.

“When it comes to our brands, consumers will continue to enjoy the consistent quality, performance and authentic garlic flavor that is important to them,” said Jackie Brenkel, head of marketing at Furlani Foods.

Furlani Foods operates three baking facilities located in Oak Creek, Wis., and Ontario. The company’s products include garlic toast, garlic bread, soft rolls, bread knots, biscuits and breadsticks.