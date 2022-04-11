RICHMOND, VA. — AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) introduced a unified family of brands, each designed to differentiate the company’s areas of specialization.

The brands, which include AMF Fusion, AMF Flex, AMF Tromp, AMF BakeTech, AMF Den Boer, AMF Vesta, AMF Convay, AMF PackTech, AMF Workhorse and AMF APEX, offer industrial bakers a complete array of processing alternatives across a wide range of baked products and production rates.

From soft bread and buns, artisan breads, pizza, flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries and croissants, AMF noted its family of brands has the engineering and manufacturing expertise for bakers seeking automation to fully automated production solutions.

“With the launch of this family of brands, AMF will continue to rise as the baking partner of choice,” said Diana Boxey, global marketing director, AMF Bakery Systems. “This strategy helps us better differentiate the areas of specialization within AMF. We have highly focused teams of engineers and master bakers delivering innovative solutions across each area of the baking process. As we continue to grow as a company, defining this structure will ensure that our teams maintain focus on developing solutions that increase value for our baking customers in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

At the front of the bakery, AMF Fusion delivers sanitary industrial mixing solutions integrated with fully automated dough handling systems. AMF Flex and AMF Tromp serve industrial bakers with the dough process expertise and makeup system solutions needed to achieve product quality for a range of products through extrusion and volumetric dividing systems to sheeting, laminating, depositing and decorating technologies.

Within the baking process, AMF BakeTech, AMF Den Boer and AMF Vesta teams collaborate to develop proofing, baking, cooling and freezing options tailored to each bakery’s specifications and unique product portfolio.

Moving commercial bakers’ most valuable assets from mixer to marketplace, AMF Convay offers a range of conveying and transfer solutions.

Downstream, AMF PackTech delivers slicing, bagging and bulk packaging for baked products. Driven by the AMF Workhorse specialists, pan handling and post-packaging solutions serve a variety of pan and product applications.

Delivering value to bakers in today’s emerging consumer markets, AMF APEX features simplified product models and systems that move bakers from manual to semi-automated operations or semi-automation to labor-free, fully automated bakeries at lower production rates than AMF’s standard high-speed systems.