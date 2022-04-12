BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co.’s Eggo brand is debuting grab-and-go Belgian Liège-style waffles, targeted at busy parents. The individually wrapped waffles are the first Eggo product that doesn’t require toaster preparation, making them more accessible to consumers who are in a hurry. Available in buttery maple and strawberry flavors, the brioche dough-based waffles also contain crunchy bits of pearl sugar.

“Mornings are tough for families,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director at Eggo. “We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day. That’s why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liège-style waffles with busy parents in mind. These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids.”

The waffles will be available at retailers nationwide this April in the freezer section. Originally inspired by the classic Belgian street snack, they may be warmed before serving, but thaw in under an hour to eat at room temperature. Both flavors are offered in 4-pack boxes at the suggested retail price of $5.99 or 12-pack boxes at the suggested retail price of $12.99.