Hello baking industry. I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, and it was so great last month to reconnect with so many of you at ASB BakingTech and the ABA Convention. I just wanted to let you know that the April issue of Baking & Snack is live on our website. My biggest takeaway in this issue had to come from my visit to Hudson Bread. I know you’re all struggling with supply chain disruptions and rising costs in both ingredients and logistics. At Hudson Bread they’re pushing back against those costs by finding every possible way to streamline their production process … without compromising their artisan product of course. You can read all about those efficiencies in the April issue, available online now.