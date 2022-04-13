MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV and Barry Callebaut announced on April 12 that they have renewed their long-term supply agreement, which first was signed in 2012.

Under terms of the agreement, Barry Callebaut will continue to supply chocolate and compound to Grupo Bimbo’s domestic market in Mexico as well as distribution to several countries in Central America, the United States, Canada and Uruguay. The agreement allows both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

“We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a partner to our business for the last (10) years, and we look forward to their support of continued sustainable growth and accomplish our mission of nourishing a better world,” said David Hernandez, chief procurement officer for Grupo Bimbo.

“I extend a warm congratulations to Grupo Bimbo on its 75th anniversary,” said Steve Woolley, president and chief executive officer for Americas at Barry Callebaut. “As we extend this long-term supply agreement, I am proud that Barry Callebaut remains one of its strategic partners by enabling their powerful vision for growth.”

Jesus Carlos Valencia, general director for Latin America North at Barry Callebaut, added, “Barry Callebaut’s reliability and chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players like Grupo Bimbo.”