CHICAGO — Carolin Fesenberg has been named director of cocoa sustainability at Blommer Chocolate. In her new position she will lead and develop a global team of cocoa specialists and position Blommer to navigate cocoa sustainability challenges.

Ms. Fesenberg has more than 10 years of cocoa sustainability experience, most of which has come at Blommer as sustainability program manager. During her time at Blommer she has initiated and built a series of programs in the Ivory Coast that incorporate customer sustainability priorities.