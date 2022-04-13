ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Jaison Restrick has been named co-managing partner of Zingerman’s Bakehouse, joining longtime managing partner, Amy Emberling. Mr. Restrick’s appointment follows the 2021 retirement of the Bakehouse co-founder and former managing partner, Frank Carollo.

“In joining Amy as a second managing partner at the Bakehouse, Jaison is making our hopes into an inspiring reality,” said Ari Weinzweig, co-founder of Zingerman’s. “He’s already contributed enormously over the two decades working here, and I’m honored to have seen his leadership presence grow so beautifully.”

Mr. Restrick has worked with the Bakehouse for more than 20 years, starting with a part-time summer job during his teen years and evolving into a decades-long participation in nearly every position at the company, including bakery, delivery, retail, wholesale, customer service and staff development roles. He has only taken one brief hiatus from the company throughout his entire professional career. Most recently, Mr. Restrick held the role of wholesale salesperson, which he still holds along with the new addition of his co-managing partner title.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to in his new role, Mr. Restrick said, “Continuing to learn while working closely with Amy, my new business partner. Strengthening my leadership skills. Putting my own touch on the Bakehouse while maintaining the remarkable culture and execution we already have (and) providing a rewarding, fun, safe, and opportunity-filled workplace for many people in our community.”