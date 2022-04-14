WASHINGTON — The Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is launching a nutrition campaign called “Better Together” to provide updated guidelines for a healthy and well-balanced diet that includes a variety of grain-based foods. The meal guidelines are for consumers and health influencers alike and show that a healthy diet can consist of both whole grains and enriched grains, as long as there is a balance of both. An emphasis on mixing and matching forms the core motif of the campaign, with various digital marketing techniques strategizing interactive games and activities that offer suggestions for combining whole grain and enriched grain foods.

“GFF wants to lead the way in sharing the message that increasing whole grain consumption does not demand diminishing enriched grain consumption,” said Erin Ball, acting executive director of the GFF. “In fact, in recognizing the nutrient contributions of both categories of grain foods, and then pairing them, consumers will be receiving the best in nutrition from our category. And to take it a step further, teaming grain foods with vegetables, fruits, low-fat protein, and dairy creates nutrient dense and often cost-conscious super meals. The opportunities are endless.”

Some meal suggestions provided in digital GFF activities include cooking half white pasta and half whole wheat pasta with a consumer’s favorite sauce, cooking half white rice and half brown rice with vegetables and mixing whole grain cereal with an enriched grain cereal.

GFF also will partner with other nutrition advocacy and education groups to support the practice of nutritional variety in a well-balanced diet. The “Better Together” campaign encourages whole plate food combinations that provide essential vitamins and minerals, including carbohydrates, dietary fiber, several B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid) and minerals (iron, magnesium, and selenium).