LAS VEGAS — Edible and bakeable cookie dough brand Doughp is expanding distribution to include 330 Walmart stores in California and Nevada. The announcement gives Doughp a foothold in a major national retailer.

“Doughp fans are always asking where they can find us locally,” said Kelsey Moreira, founder and chief executive officer of Doughp. “With Walmart’s incredible reach across America, they are helping us make the world a little sweeter, one bite at a time.”

Doughp said the Walmart stores will offer its Doughp Drops cookie dough bites, including Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cookie Monsta (cookies and cream), Fairy Dust (rainbow sprinkles), and the Mixed Bag, which includes both Cookie Monsta and Ride or Die. The Doughp Drops are available at a suggested retail price of $6.95 for a 10-oz bag.

Founded in 2017 by Ms. Moreira, Doughp permanently closed its storefronts in 2020 due to the pandemic and shifted entirely to online sales. In addition to Walmart, the company’s products are available at select Costco, Foxtrot, Harmons Grocery, New Seasons, and New Leaf Market locations, as well as online at

