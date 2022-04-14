VANCOUVER, BC. — Nepra Foods Inc., a manufacturer of allergen-free food and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products, has announced two major initiatives designed to boost its market presence.

First, the company said it will expand its private label product development and ingredients consulting practice. As part of the initiative, Nepra said it is building an external team of expert food product developers and formulators to scale its existing business, a move reflecting increasing demand for Nepra's consulting services over the past 12 months.

Nepra's core specialty ingredients business is driven largely by independent food manufacturers seeking to add new allergen-free products to their portfolios. By helping manufacturers formulate custom products using its proprietary specialty ingredients, Nepra can expand its ingredients ecosystem to drive additional recurring revenues, the company said. Examples of recent products formulated for independent food manufacturers include gluten-free pretzels, shelf-stable allergen-free bread, hemp-based cookies, and other products marketed toward health-conscious consumers.

“We are continuously approached by food manufacturers seeking our help to formulate new allergen-free products,” said Chadwick White, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Nepra Foods. “We’ve been able to grow our consulting practice into a thriving business primarily through word of mouth. With the addition of our external product development team, many of whom I have collaborated with in the past, we will be better positioned to support a much larger client base with our specialty ingredients.”

In addition to expanding its private label product development and ingredients consulting practice, Nepra said it has begun initial commercial production of ProPasta, a new ready-to-eat frozen dinner product the company claims highlights the nutritional and environmental advantages of hemp protein. Nepra said ProPasta features its proprietary pasta, meat analogs and dairy-free cheeses high in plant-based protein and low in carbohydrates.

ProPasta is being produced at a facility in Centennial, Colo., and is available in three varieties: spaghetti and meatballs, ricotta filled raviolis with marina, and macaroni and cheese.

“We couldn't be happier with how Nepra is positioned to disrupt the plant-based food industry,” said John Maculley, chief operating officer of Nepra Foods. “There are many factors that need to come together to create an innovative product that is not only profitable and scalable but more importantly, consumers want to purchase. Our entire team has really outdone themselves with ProPasta and initial customer feedback supports this. Supply chain issues over the past year slowed our progress, but we now have the necessary ingredients, equipment, and staff in place to rapidly build our inventory and engage with distributors.”