MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL, FRANCE — Gideon Butler-Smith has joined Lesaffre as technical service manager.

Mr. Butler-Smith most recently was in production management at Harris Baking Co. Earlier, he was owner and head baker at Abel Bakery in Rogers, Ark. He also has worked as a store manager at 7 Brew Coffee, an operations resource manager at Kroger, a lab assistant at Sweet Solutions Bakery and a baker/mixer at Publix Super Markets.

He received a bachelor’s of science degree in bakery science and management at Kansas State University.