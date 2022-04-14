CHICAGO — Melissa Napier has been named senior vice president of investor relations at Conagra Brands, Inc., effective April 25. In her new role, Ms. Napier will lead the development and execution of Conagra’s investor relations program, including setting strategy in financial communications and quantitative benchmarking and analysis.

Ms. Napier currently is senior vice president, treasurer and investor relations at US Foods. Earlier, she was senior vice president of finance at Tyson Foods. She also has held finance roles at Hillshire Brands and Sara Lee.

She received a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.