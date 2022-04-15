Axis Automation’s new Apex Series builds on the performance of its original Topper. Offering precision and consistency, the Apex Series features a simplified design that is easier to operate and maintain, according to the company. The Axis Apex Series Topper comes in five standard widths, which are available with faster lead times. Custom widths are also available.



“The Apex Series is designed for the challenges of today’s baking and snack food industries,” said Chuck Sena, director of sales and marketing, Axis Automation. “This platform helps future-proof production lines by providing a flexible architecture that can be adapted to handle different topping applications. The Apex Series lets you quickly change over your line and accommodate future toppings to help bakers and snack makers deliver products that cater to changing consumer tastes and trends.”



By combining the Apex Series Topper with a full range of accessories and support equipment, Axis provides a complete system to help producers deliver consistent results and improve operational efficiency.



(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com