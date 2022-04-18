Chris Jones, new vice president of manufacturing at McCain Foods. APPLETON, WIS. — Chris Jones has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing at McCain Foods. Mr. Jones has been with McCain since May 2016, most recently as senior director of manufacturing. Earlier he was plant manager.

Prior to joining McCain, Mr. Jones was with General Mills, Inc. in a variety of roles, including plant manager, corporate maintenance and reliability manager, senior operations business manager, logistics manager, site leader and mill manager. He also was a mill manager at Cargill’s Saginaw, Texas, mill and a mill and elevator manager at Cargill’s facility in Wichita, Kan.

He received a bachelor’s degree in grain science at Kansas State University.