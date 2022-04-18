BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart Inc. has named John Rainey executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 6. He will succeed Brett Biggs, who will be leaving the company.

Mr. Rainey is currently CFO and executive vice president of global customer operations at PayPal. Prior to PayPal, he was executive vice president and CFO at United Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, and spent a combined 18 years between United and Continental Airlines. He began his professional career at Ernst & Young LLP.

“John has a proven track record of leading change at scale in customer service organizations innovating in their fields,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart. “I’m confident that John’s mix of financial and digital acumen, coupled with his experience leading finance in complex, highly competitive industries, will help us deliver for our customers and shareholders as we continue to transform our company.”

Mr. Rainey is also on Nasdaq’s board of directors, where he is a member of the audit committee and chair of the finance committee. He also serves on the advisory board for Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.