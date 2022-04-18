ATLANTA — Peter W. Hjort has been named chief executive officer of Epi Breads, which is part of Epic Baking Co., which was formed last fall by AUA partners to invest in artisan bakeries that manufacture, distribute and/or market baking product supplying foodservice or retail customers. He succeeds Cheryl Barre, who is retiring.

Mr. Hjort has more than 40 years of experience in the food manufacturing industry, including the past 23 years with Summit Hill Foods (previously known as Southeastern Mills before rebranding in 2020). He most recently was president of Summit Hill Foods from 2018-21, and earlier he was chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Prior to Summit Hill Foods he was CFO of G&L Holdings, the holding company for Grain Craft and Southeastern Mills. He also has worked as CFO of Pendleton Flour Mills, LLC and CFO of Milner Milling. He began his career in 1981 with Flowers Foods, Inc. where he had increasing roles of responsibility in accounting and finance. During his tenure at Flowers, he was involved in acquiring and integrating dozens of acquisitions including taking Flowers’ majority interest in Keebler public.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Georgia.