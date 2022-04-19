BLAINE, MINN. – Crown, globally active in the oilseed processing industry, has introduced a vacuum desolventizer stripper (VDS) for continuous indirect vacuum drying and desolventization for temperature-sensitive products. The VDS minimizes product denaturization and discoloration, consumes less steam, and delivers full-solvent recovery, according to the Blaine-based company, a division of CPM Holdings, Inc. It offers a smaller footprint with the desolventizer and stripper contained in one compact unit.

“Crown’s proven technology is used to prepare all types of oilseeds for flour, protein concentrates and protein isolates, and with VDS customers can unlock even more new product innovations,” said Kris Knudson, president and general manager of Crown Global Companies.

Besides oilseeds, Crown’s drying and desolventization technologies may be used to help develop products in specialty segments, including plant-based proteins, hemp/cannabidiol (CBD), food and beverage, nutraceuticals, botanicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals.