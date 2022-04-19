ARLINGTON, VA. — DiGiorno frozen pizza, a brand of Nestle USA, Inc., is launching DiGiorno Breakfast Croissant Crust Pizza and DiGiorno Hand-Tossed Crust Style Personal Size Pizzas this April. In June, the company is adding DiGiorno Fully Stuffed Crust Pizza to its product line. All the new products will be available at select retailers nationwide.

The croissant crust pizza comes in eggs benedict-inspired, sausage and gravy and cinnamon roll flavors. It is currently the only croissant-style breakfast pizza in the frozen food market and is available at the suggested retail price of $9.29.

The hand-tossed crust personal pizza is an addition to the company’s Small Pizza line and comes in barbecue chicken and chicken alfredo flavors. The personal pizzas may be prepared with a microwave or an air fryer and are sold at the suggested retail price of $3.99.

Featuring more mozzarella filling than the traditional stuffed crust, the fully stuffed crust pizza will be available in Double Pepperoni and Ultimate Three Meat, each weighing in at nearly 2 lbs. The fully stuffed crust pizza will be offered at the suggested retail price of $9.99.