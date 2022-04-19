ATCHISON, KAN. — Timothy S. Webster, longtime chief executive officer of American Italian Pasta Co., has joined Heirloom Brands and Farmer Direct Foods LLC as chairman and CEO.

Mr. Webster most recently was managing director of Bomar Holdings LLC and managing director of Growth Consulting and Investments LLC. He earlier was chief operating officer of Xikar. Mr. Webster was a longtime executive at AIPC, serving as chief financial officer from May 1989 to December 1990, COO from December 1990 to June 1991, president from June 1991 to December 2005 and president and CEO from May 1992 to December 2005.

Headquartered in Atchison, Farmer Direct Foods specializes in stone ground grain products, specifically whole grain flour made from hard white and hard red winter wheat from Kansas and Colorado. The company’s mill is located in New Cambria, Kan.