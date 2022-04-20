Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The baking industry is no exception to the workforce challenges every industry is facing. With an increased demand for workers, companies are having to get creative in how to retain and recruit employees.

Season 10 of Since Sliced Bread opens with reexamining the workforce challenges facing the baking industry today. From firsthand experience shared by bakers to industry research, you’ll hear how the industry is working to combat these challenges.

”When we ask bakers what keeps them up at night, workforce is always top of that list,” said Charlotte Atchley, host of Since Sliced Bread and editor of Baking & Snack. “Even though we tackled recruitment challenges in season four, a lot has changed in the labor market since then, so we’re having conversations not only about how to find employees but how to get creative to keep them.”

In this season, listeners will hear from baking manufacturers such as Hostess Brands, Lenexa, Kan., Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa., and Rocky Mountain Pies, Salt Lake City, Utah. Marjorie Helmer from Cypress Research, the American Bakers Association and BEMA will also share data from the industry as well as the programs they offer to supplement baking companies’ training programs. Season 10 premiers May 4th.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

