ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has introduced a new pita chip production system that makes baked, split pita chips, as well as a variety of other baked crisp products.

According to RBS, the new fully automated pita chip production system builds on the RBS Multi‐Crisp Technology with an additional multi‐pass proofer, pita dicer and a high heat application during the baking process to produce a new baked pita chip. The new system is available with batch or automated continuous mixing systems depending on the level of automation needed by the snack manufacturer, RBS said.

“We are really excited about this new production process, as snack manufacturers are always seeking equipment flexibility to maximize production capabilities,” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales at RBS. “We’ve developed a new way to produce baked pita chips on a system that can also create multi‐crisp products. It’s a gamechanger for manufacturers that want to innovate their snack portfolio.”

RBS said the new system incorporates Thomas L. Green sheeting equipment, multi‐pass proofer, and a convection and dryer.