KANSAS CITY — Many spring product launches emphasized the innovative possibilities of breakfast and at-home baking. Krusteaz and White Lily are expanding their product lines of dessert baking mixes, maintaining the momentum of home baking spurred by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pamela’s launched a grain-free pancake mix, adding to the option pool for consumers with restricted diets. Wild About Bread introduced single pack flavor kits to its artisan-style home-baking line, increasing flavor options without added consumer effort.

Breakfast launches mainly focused on convenience and novel flavors. DiGiorno’s croissant crust pizza and Hostess’ caffeinated donuts stuck out as creative breakfast innovations, each debuting a new combination of flavors and qualities in what have always been considered classic baked foods. Eggo, Pop-Tarts and Base Culture all added flavors to their on-the-go breakfast lines while Proper Good oatmeal and Kashi cereal stuck with the classics. Kellogg’s introduced three new Frosted Flakes cereal flavors via a social media campaign.