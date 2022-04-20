DES MOINES, IOWA – Kemin Industries has introduced an interactive guide to help bakeries and snack food producers learn more about clean label systems to ensure products stay fresher longer.

The guide, called “Baking a difference, today and tomorrow,” focuses on three areas: retaining the fresh appearance and sensory qualities of snack foods by delaying oxidation and extending shelf life with Kemin plant extract blends, extending the shelf life and maintaining the texture of baked foods while reducing microbes and mold with Kemin mold inhibitors and food safety ingredients, and maintaining the texture and quality of tortillas with Kemin’s range of label-friendly dough conditioners, enzyme blends and batch packs.

“In the snack and bakery category, products that are formulated with fewer ingredients but still offer high nutritional value, such as reduced fat and increased proteins and fiber content, continue to grow in popularity,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director for Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Fats and oils are key components in many baking and snack formulations, and finding clean label solutions to protect product quality and shelf life is critical to manufacturers. Kemin’s new interactive guide highlights a variety of ways producers can replace undesirable ingredients with effective clean label solutions to ensure products stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible.”