TUKWILA, WASH. — Carrie Schuman has joined CuliNex, a clean label and plant-based formulation consultancy, as director of people operations.

“As our company continues to grow, we recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening our people centric culture,” said Mark Crowell, founder and chief executive officer, CuliNex. “This role is especially critical as we have gone through a rapid expansion of our team over the past six months. Carrie has thoroughly embraced our culture and will continue to support our hard-working, collaboration-minded team by bringing us new tools and training, while also ensuring our compensation and benefits are competitive.”

In this role, Ms. Schuman will lead efforts to recruit and retain talent. In addition to people operations, she will be responsible for IT and network security, as well as administrative support functions.

Prior to joining CuliNex, Ms. Schuman worked for an independent review board for human clinical trials which held a critical role in verifying vaccine and treatment trials during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, among other pharmaceutical trials. She brings more than 25 years of human resource experience to CuliNex and holds a SHRM-CP and PHR certification, with expertise in human resources information systems.

“I could not be happier to be part of the CuliNex team,” Ms. Schuman said. “The people here are really what make this organization unique, and I’m thrilled to focus on making their work life the very best it can be. The greatest pleasure I find in this position is watching colleagues flourish in a welcoming, creative and collaborative environment.”