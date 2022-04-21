Jean-Christophe Flatin.

Source: LinkedIn MALMO, SWEDEN – Jean-Christophe Flatin has been named global president of Oatly Ab and Daniel Ordonez has been named chief operating officer. Peter Bergh, the current COO, is transitioning to chief strategy officer for the oat milk maker. The changes will take effect June 1.

Mr. Flatin joins the company after 30 years with Mars Inc., McLean, Va., where he most recently was president of innovation, science, technology and Mars Edge, the company’s entrepreneurial unit focused on human nutrition. As Oatly’s global president, Mr. Flatin will be responsible for enhancing the company’s operating model and increasing the connectivity of the company’s innovation, food science, supply chain, business technology, and sustainability functions.





Daniel Ordonez.

Source: LinkedIn Mr. Ordonez was most recently president of Iberia for Danone SA, Paris, and prior to that chief growth officer of the company’s Dairy and Plant-Based business unit. As the COO of Oatly he will lead and support business operations and the development of new and existing markets.

In his new role as chief strategy officer, Mr. Bergh will be charged with leading Oatly’s global strategic and business development initiatives.

All three will report to Toni Peterssen, Oatly’s chief executive officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Jean-Christophe and Daniel, two accomplished industry leaders, to Oatly as we position ourselves for the next phase of global growth,” Mr. Peterssen said. “Their proven track records of driving growth and profitability at multinational consumer packaged goods companies will be valuable to Oatly as we continue to scale production to meet the growing demand for our products.”