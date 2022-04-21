HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is putting a new spin on classic English muffins with the launch of Thomas’ Muffin Tops.

Available in 10.5-oz packages of six muffin tops at a suggested retail price of $5.79, the new products come in two varieties: blueberries and oats, and chocolate chip. The blueberries and oats variety has 11 grams of whole grains per two-muffin serving, while the chocolate chip flavor has 8 grams of whole grains.

Additionally, BBU is bringing back Maple French Toast English Muffins. The limited-time-offering muffins feature maple syrup and are available at a suggested retail price of $4.79.