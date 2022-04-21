CHICAGO — Mars, Inc. has announced plans for a new, approximately $40 million global research and development hub adjacent to the company’s Global Innovation Center on Goose Island in Chicago. The expansion will make Chicago the largest innovation hub in the world for Mars Wrigley, the company said.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin this summer and is slated to be complete by the summer of 2023. A total of 30 jobs will be created as part of the expansion, bringing Mars’ campus total on Goose Island to nearly 1,000.

“Mars has made Chicago home to innovation for nearly 100 years, producing some of the world's most beloved and iconic snacks and treats,” said Chris Rowe, global vice president of research and development, Mars Wrigley. “Creating new jobs and a world-class, multimillion-dollar research and development hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Chicagoland area and accelerates our future for innovation. This facility brings exciting new capabilities and enhances the vibrant innovation culture Mars has on Goose Island.”

Mars has a strong presence in Chicago, including a manufacturing site that makes chocolate bars and an ice cream facility that makes ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream bars.