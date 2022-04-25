CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is partnering with General Mills, Inc. cereal brand Cinnamon Toast Crunch to launch three donut flavors in a new Cinnamon Milk Glazed product line. The new flavors include a cinnamon milk glazed donut, a cinnamon milk glazed donut topped with cream cheese icing and cereal pieces and a cinnamon milk glazed donut topped with dulce de leche and cereal pieces. The cream cheese and dulce de leche flavors also feature a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar on top.

The two companies first collaborated last year with the debut of Krispy Kreme original cinnamon rolls, as well as a version topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

“Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there’s a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer, Krispy Kreme. “The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy donut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love.”

The new Cinnamon Milk Glazed collection is available at participating shops nationwide in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired box of a dozen or individually.