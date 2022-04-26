MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Ardent Mills has introduced new certified gluten-free and keto-friendly flour blends available for purchase directly through Ardent Mills Canada and bakery and foodservice distributors across Canada. The new keto-friendly blends may be used as a replacement for conventional flour without compromising taste, texture or functionality, while the gluten-free flour blends offer ease of use for a variety of formats, Ardent said.

“Interest in keto-friendly and gluten-free lifestyles continues to grow as consumers seek solutions that match their personal health values and preferences,” said Elaine O’Doherty, Canada marketing lead, Ardent Mills. “In fact, keto is the fastest growing ‘healthy claim’ appearing on menus, and 44% of consumers eat gluten-free at least some of the time, according to Ardent Mills proprietary research. Our new keto-friendly blends and gluten-free blends provide bakers with uncompromised formulations for keto-friendly or gluten-free applications.”

The new products include gluten-free 1:1 all-purpose flour, gluten-free pizza flour blend, keto-friendly flour blend and keto-friendly pizza mix.

“Today, consumers expect food choices that align with their individual diet preferences, and these latest alternative offerings are a major step forward in making that a reality,” said Buck Vanniejenhuis, Canada general manager, Ardent Mills. “We’re thrilled that we can now offer bread and bakery manufacturers, retail and wholesale bakeries, and foodservice and pizza chain operators a one-stop shop for all their flour and alternative grain needs. Ardent Mills is truly at the forefront of this space, and I look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio in the years to come.”