BURLINGTON, ONT. — Voortman Cookies, a subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc., is releasing two limited-edition crème wafer flavors this summer: raspberry lemonade and tropical fruit. Both cookies feature crispy wafers sandwiched around a crème filling.

“With summer approaching, consumers are increasingly looking for snacks in sweet, refreshing flavors to enjoy on a warm day,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies. “Our raspberry lemonade and tropical fruit wafers contain real raspberries, lemons, pineapple and coconut, and are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors so consumers can feel good about eating them all season long.”

The fruit-flavored wafers will be available nationwide throughout summer months at the suggested retail price of $3.49.