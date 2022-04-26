Fargo, ND and St. Louis — Dakota Specialty Milling and Dakota Blenders have joined together and rebranded as DakotaMB, a move the company says reflects its growing customer base. DakotaMB will be led by the current executive and management teams in Fargo, ND, and St. Louis.

Dakota Specialty Milling traditionally served value-added grains, toasted toppings and multi-grain blends for the bread and snack industry, while Dakota Blenders offered functional mixes and bases for cakes, muffins, doughnuts and other bakery items. DakotaMB’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Tarrand Fiesel says the unified brand allows the company to better serve baking industry customers who make both whole grain bakery foods and sweet goods.

“As the baking industry continues to consolidate, it made sense for us to join the companies together under one name to better serve our customers who make a variety of bakery items, from breads to doughnuts to ancient grain crackers,” she said.

The name DakotaMB recognizes the company’s long history in the baking and milling industries, while also reflecting its current customer base, which includes manufacturers across the food industry.

“When renaming the company, we wanted to pay respect to where we’re from (North Dakota) and our core business (Milling & Blending) in the baking and snack food industry,” said Peter Matthaei, DakotaMB’s chief executive officer. “However, the name DakotaMB doesn’t limit us into a specific category as we now work with countless manufacturers across the food industry on everything from plant-based foods to coatings.”