PORTLAND, ORE. — Icon Foods named Todd Burk vice president and general manager and Camden Roarke procurement manager. In addition, the company promoted Collier Johnson to operations leader.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Todd and Camden to the Icon Foods family,” said Thom King, chief executive officer, Icon Foods. “Todd comes to us with extensive experience in distribution, sales, operations and manufacturing. I know he will be applying his skills and experience to continue growing our team as well as expanding our market presence.”

Mr. Burk holds a master’s degree in business administration from Oregon-based Marylhurst University and has more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, including roles in manufacturing, processing, distribution and as an operator. His previous positions include director of food service at Pacific Seafood group; vice president/general manager for SYGMA corporate; and US distribution manager for P.F. Chang’s China Bistro.

Mr. Roarke comes to Icon from Lam Research and will be engaging with the operations and supply chain teams.

Mr. Johnson joined Icon in 2020 as an operations and procurement assistant and will now supervise all warehouse, production and maintenance personnel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd and Camden to the Icon team and recognize Collier’s contributions,” Mr. King said. “I know they will bring a fresh perspective and drive to their roles that will pave the way for even more growth.”