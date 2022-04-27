HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is introducing smooth multigrain sliced bread to its Sara Lee Artesano line.

The new loaf joins other sliced breads, buns and rolls in the company’s product line that boasts no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Made with oats and barley and free from high fructose corn syrup, the 20-oz, 15-slice loaf is available at retailers nationwide. BBU, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, also offers golden wheat, brioche, bakery bread, maple and brown sugar, and cinnamon Artesano sliced bread flavors.

Flowers Foods USA is adding Epic Everything Breakfast Bread to its Dave’s Killer Bread brand. The sliced bread is seasoned with everything bagel seasoning, which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, chopped onion and dried garlic, among other spices.

Each single slice serving provides 4 grams of protein and 9 grams of whole grains and the loaves are made using Non-GMO Project verified and USDA Organic certified ingredients. The Epic Everything flavor joins Raisin’ the Roof! as the second of DKB’s Breakfast Breads, which are marketed toward breakfast snacking occasions, distinct from the company’s Killer Breads and Thin-Sliced product lines.