MILWAUKEE — E.B. Russell has joined Lesaffre as business development manager for baking.

Ms. Russell joins Lesaffre from International Flavors and Fragrances, where she most recently was technical sales manager for bakery enzymes since February 2021. Earlier, she was a technical sales manager for food enzymes, bakery, and account manager at DuPont Nutrition and Health. She also has worked as a sales manager for tortilla/bakery at Kemin Industries, a technology development manager and innovation manager at AB Mauri Fleischmann’s, a business development manager at Budenheim, a product development specialist at Fleischman’s Yeast, a corporate quality assurance/food technologist at Custom Industries, and a product development specialist/food technologist at Interstate Brands Corp.

She received a master’s degree in food science at Kansas State University in Manhattan.