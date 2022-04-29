ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Barry Callebaut Group plans to build a specialty chocolate factory in Ontario that is expected to have an initial annual production capacity of over 50,000 tonnes and to become operational by 2024. Barry Callebaut expects to invest $104 million in the factory over 10 years.

The factory will manufacture sugar-free chocolate as well as high protein and other specialty products.

“Through the addition of a sugar-free facility, Barry Callebaut is positioning itself to be the leader in ‘better-for-you’ offerings for our customers, which include a wide range of low- and sugar-free solutions,” said Steve Woolley, president of region Americas of Barry Callebaut.

Zurich-based Barry Callebaut already has 15 chocolate and cocoa processing factories in its region Americas, including one in Chatham, Ont., and one in St. Hyacinthe, Que.