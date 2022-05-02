Joe McDermott, new CFO of PMC. PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Macaroni Co. (PMC) has hired Joe McDermott as chief financial officer. He succeeds Marc Abruzzese, who is retiring after a more than 40-year career with the company.

Mr. McDermott joins PMC from privately-held food manufacturer Zentis, where he has been CFO for the past nearly three years. Earlier, he was CFO at Devault Foods, CFO at PeopleShare, global CFO at Mars, and CFO and principal consultant at Integrated Customer Solutions. He also spent many years at Verizon in a variety of finance and management roles.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance at Temple University and a master’s degree in international business at Villanova University.

“We’re bringing in Joe during an exciting time for PMC,” said Luke Marano Jr., president and chief executive officer. “We are a committed leader in the pasta industry. We continue to invest significantly in our infrastructure and people to support our goals and fuel growth, including the implementation of our new Tier 1 ERP system scheduled to go live this year. We are happy to welcome Joe to our executive team and look forward to the perspective and leadership he will bring to PMC.”