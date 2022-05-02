HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Brendan Foley has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of McCormick & Co., Inc., effective June 1. In the newly created role Mr. Foley will have responsibility for all of McCormick’s business units and its supply chain worldwide. He will report to Lawrence Kurzius, chairman and chief executive officer.

Mr. Foley joined McCormick in 2004 as president of the US Consumer Products Division. Over the next 18 years he has held a variety of leadership roles, including president of North America and president of Global Consumer. He currently is president of Global Consumer, Americas and Asia, and will be adding responsibility for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Prior to McCormick he spent nearly 15 years at HJ Heinz Co., where he rose from brand manager to zone president of North America. Earlier, he spent time at General Mills, Inc. and Ketchum Advertising.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business from the School of Business Administration at Miami University of Ohio.